Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233,532 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.26.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. The firm has a market cap of $181.32 billion, a PE ratio of 118.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

