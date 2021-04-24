Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Takes $252,000 Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,920,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 1,994.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,488,000 after acquiring an additional 838,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,944,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several research firms have commented on IVZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

IVZ opened at $26.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.