Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $44.39 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $44.81. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SASR shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

