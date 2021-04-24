9,699 Shares in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EAGG. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period.

EAGG opened at $54.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average of $55.79. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $57.30.

