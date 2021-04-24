MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6,547.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,706,000 after purchasing an additional 45,935 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MET opened at $62.79 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

