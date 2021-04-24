Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 855 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,763,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,041,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,752,000 after buying an additional 893,279 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,784,000. Grand Central Investment Group bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,834,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,182,000 after purchasing an additional 182,364 shares during the period.

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average is $51.31. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

