Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 41,364 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 55.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $19,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after purchasing an additional 761,009 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,511,000 after purchasing an additional 168,458 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,217,000 after purchasing an additional 92,522 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,741,000 after acquiring an additional 41,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after acquiring an additional 670,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $171.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

