Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,543 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $47,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.31 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

