Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Releases Earnings Results

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%.

Shares of BMTC opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $880.51 million, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90. Bryn Mawr Bank has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $49.44.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

BMTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.