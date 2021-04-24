American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in American International Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in American International Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in American International Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

