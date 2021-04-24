Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 667 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.4% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $373.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $346.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.91. The company has a market cap of $165.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

