Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $81.11 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $28.125 dividend. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 138.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.