Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 361 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price objective (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,947.54.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,340.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,172.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,194.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,256.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

