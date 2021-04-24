The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BPRN stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BPRN. Piper Sandler upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

