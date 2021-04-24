$286.00 Million in Sales Expected for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to report sales of $286.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $274.70 million to $297.30 million. Cantel Medical posted sales of $236.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMD shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cantel Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

NYSE:CMD opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. Cantel Medical has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.74 and a 200 day moving average of $75.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 106.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

In other Cantel Medical news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,743.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 806.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,739,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

