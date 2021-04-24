LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

Shares of LYTS opened at $9.30 on Friday. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $245.85 million, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

