Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €3.60 Price Target for Air France-KLM (EPA:AF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.24) price target on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AF. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €3.21 ($3.78).

Shares of EPA AF opened at €4.65 ($5.47) on Friday. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($17.24). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €5.14 and its 200-day moving average is €4.64.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

