Credit Suisse Group Boosts The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $74.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $67.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $68.89. The company has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,642,137 shares of company stock valued at $99,013,316. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

