Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Receives $28.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

INGXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 0.52. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.86 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

