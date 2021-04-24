Elamachain Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Elamachain has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Elamachain has a total market cap of $20.87 million and $6.95 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00065315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00018135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00054650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00091549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.95 or 0.00657768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.62 or 0.07616016 BTC.

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,721,125 coins. Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

