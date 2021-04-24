Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Purchases Shares of 11,226 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,235,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,894,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 77,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $103.22 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $72.53 and a 52-week high of $103.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.01.

