Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stake Boosted by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning makes up 1.1% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 532.3% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283,942 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,746,000 after buying an additional 764,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 11,117.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,495,000 after buying an additional 1,131,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,095,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,972,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $95.85 on Friday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $97.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average of $80.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upped their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research upped their target price on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.91.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

