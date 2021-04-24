Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.2% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 87,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 466,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,914,000 after buying an additional 43,871 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 44,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $215.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

