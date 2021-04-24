Sharkey Howes & Javer Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,946,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,196,000 after buying an additional 477,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,003,000 after buying an additional 409,242 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,721,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,764,000 after buying an additional 191,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,776,000 after buying an additional 276,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 785,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,398,000 after buying an additional 74,422 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.81 and a 200-day moving average of $74.14. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $79.39.

