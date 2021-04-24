The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives $51.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.20.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JYNT shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.
In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $106,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,504.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 26,436 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $1,191,470.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,975.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,784 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
JYNT stock opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $769.50 million, a P/E ratio of 201.56 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $55.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About The Joint
The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.
