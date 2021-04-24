Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $42.23 Million Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.71% of Choice Hotels International worth $42,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 299.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,088 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CHH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.92.

In other news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,638.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $112.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $114.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.27.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.