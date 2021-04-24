The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) is Crewe Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 744.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066,187 shares during the period. The Pennant Group makes up 13.7% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $55,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 23,834 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNTG stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.81 and a beta of 2.83.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $107.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Pennant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 22,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $1,213,544.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,805,484.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

