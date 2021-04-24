Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives $36.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CERT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,775,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,085,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. Certara has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

