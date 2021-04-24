Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.
Valvoline has raised its dividend payment by 109.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.
Shares of VVV opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $28.84.
Several research firms have weighed in on VVV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
Valvoline Company Profile
Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
