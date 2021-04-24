Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Valvoline has raised its dividend payment by 109.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of VVV opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VVV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

