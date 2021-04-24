Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Maxar Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by 96.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MAXR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

