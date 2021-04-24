Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

Green Plains Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 53.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Green Plains Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Green Plains Partners to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

GPP opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $276.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 49.83%. The business had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Green Plains Partners will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

