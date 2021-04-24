AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to Issue None Dividend of $4.00

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) declared a None dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 4.00 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

AGCO has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $153.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. AGCO has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $155.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.61.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

