Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives $107.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $132,457,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after buying an additional 195,329 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 614,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,668,000 after buying an additional 183,224 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 310,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,185,000 after buying an additional 145,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,425,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC opened at $122.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.78. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $123.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

