Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.614 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52.

Shares of SAXPY opened at $24.02 on Friday. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.