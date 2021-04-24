8PAY Market Capitalization Achieves $3.75 Million (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $342,200.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00061244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.79 or 0.00269182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004102 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00023582 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,670.81 or 0.99936403 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.10 or 0.00627932 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.30 or 0.01018671 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

