OST Price Reaches $0.0268 on Exchanges (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. OST has a total market capitalization of $20.46 million and approximately $967,447.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OST has traded 38.9% lower against the US dollar. One OST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00065283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00018069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00091560 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00054263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.85 or 0.00657608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.97 or 0.07603196 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

