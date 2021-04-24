SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $37.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

