PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 301 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,242 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,213 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,623,000 after acquiring an additional 656,662 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,136,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,373,000 after acquiring an additional 584,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,034,000 after acquiring an additional 718,916 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $108.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.42.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

