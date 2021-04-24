PrairieView Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.5% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 562.9% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 924,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after buying an additional 785,032 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 100,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.