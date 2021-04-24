iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned about 0.40% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $33,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $106.80 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.73 and a fifty-two week high of $107.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.20.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

