Bokf Na Sells 4,479 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bokf Na cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 310,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $31,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after buying an additional 28,725 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 107,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 30,135 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $106.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day moving average is $99.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

