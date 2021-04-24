Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.39

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.39 and traded as high as C$29.91. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at C$29.83, with a volume of 235,914 shares changing hands.

ITP has been the subject of several research reports. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.46.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$448.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.85 million. Research analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$60,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,743,116.20. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$145,603.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66.

About Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

