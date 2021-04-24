TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.46

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.46 and traded as high as C$25.79. TELUS shares last traded at C$25.77, with a volume of 1,550,770 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.00.

Get TELUS alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.01 billion. Equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.