Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $74.75

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.75 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 76 ($0.99). Assura shares last traded at GBX 74.80 ($0.98), with a volume of 5,599,489 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Assura currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 83.75 ($1.09).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 72.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 21.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a GBX 0.71 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is 0.83%.

In other news, insider Jayne Cottam sold 78,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total value of £58,319.40 ($76,194.67). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 606 shares of company stock valued at $44,835.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

