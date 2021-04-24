Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,107.22

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,107.22 ($14.47) and traded as high as GBX 1,116.74 ($14.59). Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at GBX 1,096 ($14.32), with a volume of 25,177 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,108.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,108.25.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile (LON:BGEO)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, BNB, and Other Banking Business segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, and SOLO brands.

