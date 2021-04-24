Banta Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Banta Asset Management LP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 55,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Banta Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.65 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $21.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.75.

