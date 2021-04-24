Banta Asset Management LP Takes $1.94 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Banta Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Banta Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Banta Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.65% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 219,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 49,352 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 133,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,801,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $25.15.

