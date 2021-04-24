Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 273,602 Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 273,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,409,000. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April makes up about 1.6% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 0.14% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 25,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79.

