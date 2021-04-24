Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 155.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $228,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter.

FTEC opened at $113.72 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $114.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.07.

