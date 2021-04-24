FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by R.P. Boggs & Co.

R.P. Boggs & Co. trimmed its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. FirstService makes up about 4.1% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of FSV stock opened at $167.70 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $168.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.75 and a 200-day moving average of $141.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on FSV. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.